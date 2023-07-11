Pilmico bags three awards at the Livestock Philippines 2023

Livestock recognition awardees, Pilmico represented by Agribusiness Country Director for the Philippines Norie Bermudez (standing, fourth from left) and Farm Operations Technical Director Carlos Gerle (standing, fifth from left), were joined by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (seated, third from left) and Sen. Cynthia Villar (seated, second from left) at the Livestock Philippines 2023 held at The World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Livestock recognition awardees, Pilmico represented by Agribusiness Country Director for the Philippines Norie Bermudez (standing, fourth from left) and Farm Operations Technical Director Carlos Gerle (standing, fifth from left), were joined by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (seated, third from left) and Sen. Cynthia Villar (seated, second from left) at the Livestock Philippines 2023 held at The World Trade Center Metro Manila.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico), part of the agribusiness subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, received recognition for its excellence in feed mill and farm operations at the Livestock Philippines 2023 last July 5, 2023, at The World Trade Center in Metro Manila.

Pilmico’s feed mills received the “Excellent Performance in Commercial Feedmill for Swine and Poultry,” while Pilmico’s Farms division accepted the “Environment-Friendly Corporation” award for its sustainable practices. Some of their practices include a wastewater management system wherein the farms’ by-products are treated to be recycled, which helps prevent pollution and odors.

The event was organized by Informa Markets and supported by the Department of Agriculture (DA). In attendance were President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food Chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar. Representatives of the DA led the recognition, including Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and Assistant Secretary Engr. Arnel De Mesa.

“We’re thrilled and grateful to receive three awards from the Livestock Philippines, which recognizes our contributions to the growth and development of the agricultural industry. This recognition definitely motivates us further to continue fostering excellence in our products, services, and operations,” said Norie Bermudez, Agribusiness Country Director – PH of Pilmico and Gold Coin Group.

In addition to Norie Bermudez, accepting the award on behalf of Pilmico were Farm Operations Technical Director Carlos Gerle, Vice President for Quality, Safety, Health, Environment, and Process (QSHEP) Ma. Cleo Flores, and Senior Supervisor for Safety and Environment Christy Gawidan.

“We thank the organization for recognizing our efforts to become a more environmentally friendly and sustainable institution. We know we still have a long way to go, but we’re proud of the steps we’ve taken to reduce our environmental impact, and this award is a confirmation that we are on the right track,” added Gerle.

Pilmico is one of the leading agribusinesses in the Philippines, with operations in manufacturing feeds and managing poultry and swine farms.

About Pilmico & Gold Coin

Pilmico Foods Corporation & Gold Coin Management Holdings are the integrated agribusiness and food companies of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV). Gold Coin is now fully-managed and owned by Pilmico International and to date, it is the largest investment in the Asia-Pacific region in their shared history.

Pilmico comprises four divisions: Flour, Feeds, Farms, and Trading; enabling growth to its partners through its consistent quality products and unparalleled supporting services. Meanwhile, Gold Coin is a pioneer in animal nutrition and the manufacturing of scientifically-balanced animal feed in Asia.

Pilmico and Gold Coin represent one of the largest privately-owned agribusinesses in the region, with over 2,900 partners throughout the multitude of production facilities across 8 countries in Asia. Armed with the mission of feeding humanity, they aim to take a leadership position in innovating the food value chain in the Asia Pacific.

Know more about Pilmico at pilmico.com/.