The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) extends its full support to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 32, which streamlines the permitting process for the construction of telecommunications and Internet infrastructure in the country. This landmark executive order, signed on July 5, 2023, underscores the importance of continuous development in the digital infrastructure of the Philippines.

EO No. 32 establishes a comprehensive framework of streamlined guidelines for the issuance of permits, licenses, and certificates necessary for the construction of telecommunications and Internet infrastructures. President Marcos emphasized the need to institutionalize these guidelines to facilitate the growth and expansion of the country’s digital infrastructure.

This executive order encompasses all national government agencies (NGAs) and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, as well as local government units (LGUs) involved in the issuance of permits, licenses, clearances, certifications, and authorizations. It applies to various aspects of infrastructure development, including the construction, installation, repair, operation, and maintenance of Shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure. It also encompasses the erection of poles, installation of aerial and underground cables and facilities, underground fiber ducts, ground terminals, and other transmission telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and facilities.

Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convener and Aboitiz Group president and CEO said, “The Private Sector Advisory Council wholeheartedly supports President Marcos’ initiative to streamline the permitting process.” He echoed that by reducing bureaucratic red tape and harmonizing the procedures involved in infrastructure development, this executive order will accelerate the deployment of critical telecommunications and Internet infrastructure across the nation.

“The PSAC believes that a robust and efficient digital infrastructure is crucial for the advancement of the country’s economy and the well-being of its citizens,” Aboitiz added.

The PSAC commends President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his visionary leadership and commitment to promoting the growth of the telecommunications and Internet sector. The council believes that the streamlined permitting process will attract more investments, encourage innovation, and enhance connectivity, ultimately benefiting the Filipino people.

About GoDigital Pilipinas

GoDigital Pilipinas is a nationwide movement and one of the recommended initiatives of the Private Sector Advisory Council to President Bongbong Marcos that seeks to promote digital transformation, innovation, and inclusivity across the Philippines. Through collaborative efforts between industry leaders, government agencies, and technology advocates, GoDigital Pilipinas aims to empower local communities and businesses to thrive in the digital age.

About Private Sector Advisory Council

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has been established strategically by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors. PSAC is composed of business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups — Agriculture, Digital Infrastructure, Jobs, Healthcare, Build-Build-Build, and Tourism. The Council will help the government deliver on its commitment to transform the Philippine economy by implementing robust infrastructure programs, creating more jobs and attracting more investors, digitizing processes, improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), jumpstart Philippine Tourism and ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos. PSAC will continuously recommend modern policy development to the government and report regularly to the President to provide feedback and adjust recommendations as necessary based on what is happening on the ground. Follow PSAC on Twitter to get the latest news as it breaks: https://twitter.com/PSAC_PH.