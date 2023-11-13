Program to prevent teenage pregnancies being pushed in Manila

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna urges help for the children-oriented programs of the Manila Health Department headed by Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna is calling on parents and guardians to help the city government in pushing its program dubbed, “WAG MAGING BIBA.”

The said “BATANG INA, BATANG AMA” or BIBA program was launched by the Manila Health Department (MHD) headed by Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan and is aimed at providing lectures on reproductive health among minors.

Pangan, in his report to the mayor, noted the number of teenage, unwanted pregnancies and the need to prevent them from happening by educating them, with parents and guardians following up the effort within their homes.

Relatedly, Lacuna is also urging kind-hearted individuals to help in the local government’s “Walang Batang Bungi Pagdating ng 2030.”

The project involves putting braces on indigent children who have various kinds of teeth problems but cannot afford to see a dentist, moreso pay for braces.

The MHD, she added, also provides glasses for children who need them.

Meanwhile, the city government had been able to distribute Educational Cash Assistance to 1,880 indigent students and Capital Assistance for over 2,000 parents of indigent children.

Through the assistance of the Division of City Schools Manila, the city was also able to provide free uniforms, bags and school supplies to a total of 165,775 students.

Alongside this, the Manila City Library (MCL) continues to provide free use of computers and wifi in the city’s public libraries.

The MCL also conducts Digital Literacy Program, Library Orientation, Tutorial Services, Art Sessions, Educational Film Showing, Puppet Show, Recreational Games, Story telling and Mobile Library.