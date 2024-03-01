PSBank Marks Two Decades of Empowering Children Through Longstanding Partnerships

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines, – One of the top 10 banks in the country , Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) proudly commemorates twenty years of impactful collaboration with esteemed nonprofit organizations. As it celebrates this milestone, PSBank receives commendations from World Vision Development Foundation, Inc., a global humanitarian organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, and Resources for the Blind, Inc. (RBI) an institution committed to empowering visually impaired children for seamless integration into society.

For two decades, PSBank has remained steadfast in its mission to empower underprivileged youth. Through enduring partnerships with the two organizations, PSBank has spearheaded sponsorship programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for marginalized children.

“Our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our nation’s children drives our collaboration with World Vision and Resources for the Blind, Inc. Together, we extend a helping hand to underserved communities, ensuring no child is left behind,” said PSBank Marketing Group Head Deanne Uy.

World Vision leads community development initiatives, working closely with parents to help them find sustainable sources of livelihood to better support their children. Meanwhile, RBI provides holistic support to visually impaired individuals, offering counseling, education, and rehabilitation programs. Additionally, RBI endeavors to integrate visually impaired children into society by teaching them essential life skills, such as household chores and daily activities.

PSBank’s commitment to social responsibility extends beyond financial support. The bank actively engages its employees, or PSBankers, in volunteerism and community initiatives, fostering a culture of compassion and advocacy within the organization.

As PSBank celebrates 20 years of impactful partnerships, it reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change and creating brighter futures for generations to come.

For more information on PSBank and its initiatives, visit psbank.com.ph or follow PSBank on Facebook at facebook.com/psbankofficial.