Rape suspect in Leyte nabbed by SMaRT in Manila

The long arm of the law caught up with a construction worker who is wanted in Leyte for five counts of statutory rape.

Operatives from the Manila Police District’s Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) headed by Maj. Emmark Dave Apostol arrested the suspect during an operation conducted in Paco, Manila.

Identified as Jose Ampatin, alias Obet, of Block 43, Lot 14, Brgy. District 1, Babatngon, Leyte, the accused is now in the custody of SMaRT.

Apostol said Ampatin was nabbed at the corner of General Luna and Apacible Street in Paco and will be brought to the Leyte court that issued his arrest warrant, for proper dispotition.

Ampatin was nabbed by virtue of an arrest warrant issued on March 12, 2024 by Presiding Judge Irene Pontejos of Tacloban,Leyte, Branch 7.

No bail was recommended by the court for the temporary liberty of Ampatin who, it was learned, is the ‘Top 6 sa most wanted person’ in the regional level of PRO 8.