Sen. Tolentino, MMA director Mohammad, distribute rice to Manila-based muslims

Itchie G. Cabayan0
Photo shows (right) Manila Muslim Affairs Director Shey Sakaluran Mohammad with (second and third from right, respectively) Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Sen. Francis Tolentino. (JERRY S. TAN)

MEMBERS of the Muslim community in Manila received free rice before the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.’

The distribution was made by the office of Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino, in coordination with and assisted by the office of the Manila Muslim Affairs led by it Director, Shey Sakaluran Mohammad.

The recipients of the said rice were residents of Barangay 649 in Baseco.

During the distribution held over the weekend or on March 9, 2024, about 500 families benefitted.

Also in attendance were Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto and Councilor Nikko Atienza, who was representing Chi Atienza (fifth district).

