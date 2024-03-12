Over P1.8-M worth of Kush from US intercepted by BOC

277 SHARES Share Tweet

KUSH or marijuana worth over P1.8 million and reportedly from California, USA, was intercepted by personnel from the Bureau of Customs and the NAIA-PDEA-IADITG from six parcels found at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) located on Domestic Road in Pasay City.

The separate parcels that were intercepted were all abandoned and declared as sweatshirts, graphic tees, custom puzzle sets and sweaters.

They were also consigned to six separate individuals residing in Laguna, Imus in Cavite and Pampanga.

Authorities found out the contents of the parcels when they were made to pass through the x-ray machine.

The Kush were said to have been placed in transparent plastic sachets and hidden within the contents.

When weighed, the said dried marijuana leaves were found to be 1,307 grams with a street value of P1,829,000.

While authorities were able to identify the sender and consignee of the said parcels, a follow-up investigation is still underway to establish the identities of those behind the attempt to sneak the said illegal drugs into the country.