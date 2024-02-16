Senator Imee Marcos is not running for Manila mayor

249 SHARES Share Tweet

CONTRARY to persistent rumors, Senator Imee Marcos will not be running for Mayor of Manila in the 2025 elections.

This was declared by Barangay Chairman Jefferson Lau, President of the Manila Chinatown Barangay Organization (MCBO), during an interview at the sidelines of the post-Chinese New Year celebration held in Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo, Manila late Thursday afternoon.

During the said event, Lau accompanied Senator Marcos in distributing ‘tikoy’ to the lady Senator by Lucio Ang, president of the Philippine Fujian General Youth Business Association (PFGYBA) and association member Henry Ang.

The statement made by Lau puts to rest continued rumors about Senator Marcos’ alleged plans to run for mayor of Manila.

Lau said he has talked about the issue with the lady Senator, a close friend of his.

“Hindi tatakbo si Sen. Imee Marcos na Mayor ng Maynila, nag-usap kami at yun ang sinabi niya,” Chairman Lau said, adding that the lady Senator told this to him and other barangay chairmen when she invited them to her home in San Juan recently.

It will be recalled that Senator Marcos has also told a radio interview conducted by Ali Sotto and Patty Daza that she does not intend to run for mayor, saying Manila is too crowded.

She also stated that she intends to her remaining one term as Senator.