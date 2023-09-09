Stakeholders vow to work for a cyber-resilient ICT nation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Cybersphere Philippines 2023 attracts government, private sector and concerned citizens

Department of Information, Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John E. Uy emphasized the role of the government, private sector and citizens group in building a cyber-resilient nation at the first Cybersphere Philippines held on September 5 and 6, 2923 at the Shangri-la The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

The two-day event attracted about 500 participants and 30 exhibitors from 10 countries.

Singapore-based APAC Expo Pte. Ltd. has the exclusive right to organize the international conference and exhibition within the next five years with the support of DICT and the Cybercrime Coordination and Investigating Center (CICC).

In his welcome video speech, Secretary Uy reiterated the vital pillars of the country’s digital transformation, namely: cybersecurity, e-governance, and connectivity.

In the area of cybersecurity, the DICT has developed the National Cybersecurity Plan 2023-2028, which emphasizes a risk-based approach and focuses on identifying individual Critical Information Infrastructures based on their significance and potential economic impact if breached.

The National Cyber Security Plan 2023-2028 has been submitted to the President for his approval while an inter-agency committee is now in the process of intensively discussing all its provisions.

“We are hopeful that once this strategy is approved, our target to ensure a safe cyberspace for every Filipino is further ensured,” Secretary Uy added.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos considered the event as a “big success” because it served as an effective platform for all stakeholders to learn about latest trends and discuss issues related to cybersecurity and cloud technologies.

“Cyber security is the concern of everyone. We have to engage all sectors in the fight against cybercrimes,” CICC Executive Director Ramos said.

APAC Expo Managing Director Andrew Marriott was optimistic that Cybersphere Philippines will continue to grow with the expected growth in the events market.

“With the future growth of the Philippines economy looking so positive, I sincerely hope many investment opportunities will be grasped to continue to develop a resilient National ICT Network,” he said.

Aside from DICT and CICC, Mr Marriott also expressed gratitude to other government agencies that supported the conference such as the Philippine National Police, PNP-ACG and PNP-ITMS, NBI, and Philippines Tourism Promotions Board. For the private sector, he thanked the sponsor GCash, PLDT, Unionbank, Nabua Law, Globaltronics and DOOH.

