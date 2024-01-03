tACboForACause: Ayala kicks off 190th year with a meaningful, inclusive run

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA — To jumpstart its 190th anniversary celebration, Ayala Corporation (AC) welcomes 2024 with tACbo, a run for the benefit of Ayala Foundation’s education programs.

tACbo is happening on January 14, 2024 at Ayala Triangle Gardens. Net proceeds of this event will support Ayala Foundation’s education programs, including The Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education (CENTEX), which provides holistic, quality education for bright children from economically disadvantaged families.

Around 6,000 runners from diverse backgrounds are expected to join the tACbo. Runners can sign up for any of the categories: 21K, 10K, 5K, 3K, 1K. Runners and their beloved dogs can also participate in a special 1K run. Interested runners may sign up here: https://bit.ly/3vganbg.

Meanwhile, Ayala Multi-Purpose Cooperative is also sponsoring select PNP cadettes, persons with disabilities, and child runners to join tACbo. Ayala Foundation will also invite child runners from CENTEX schools in Manila and Batangas to join tACbo. You may sponsor their run here: https://bit.ly/3NEDQ4T

Established in 1998, CENTEX was designed to break the cycle of poverty in some of the most vulnerable communities in the country. It focuses on the essentials for lifelong learning, including classroom pedagogy, development of critical thinking skills, values clarification, and use of technology in the classroom. It promotes collaboration among teachers, parents, and other family members in honing students’ confidence and competencies not just inside the classroom but also through after-hours learning.

CENTEX also holds teacher training initiatives that promote student development and community engagement. Present in 19 locations, CENTEX, through its Training Institute, has trained and mentored 10,644 public school teachers since 2011.