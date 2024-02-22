360 SHARES Share Tweet

Online gaming and betting platforms have grown to become very popular in this modern and fast-paced world. A once-exclusive hobby has now become an accessible and exciting experience. There are numerous betting sites and platforms, such that it can become a struggle to choose.

Allow us to introduce you to the 1xBet app, the ultimate sports betting platform designed for bettors and offers amazing welcome bonuses. 1xBet is a popular sports betting platform that was founded in 2007 and has now gathered over 500,000 users globally.

The 1xBet app, from https://1xbet-app.com.ph/ is available for both Android and iOS and it is designed to make betting feel much easier. There are up to 1,000 daily events of different sports on the app including hockey, football, basketball, tennis, cycling, and more. Amongst their incredible features is their mouth-watering welcome bonus of up to 90,000 PHP + 50 free spins.

Downloading 1xBet App on Android

If you decide to start your 1xBet journey on the app, you first need to download the mobile app. Note that the app is not available on the Google Play store, instead, you will need to get it from its official website. Follow these steps to download the 1xBet app on Android.

First, you need to visit the 1xBet official website from your mobile browser Check your settings to be sure that you permitted the installation of an application from unknown sources. Scroll down the webpage till you see the “1xBet Mobile Application” and tap on the button to start the process Click the download button and wait for a few minutes to get the Philippine 1xBet app Once the download is complete, click to install and start using the app

System Requirement for Android

Your smartphone needs to be compatible with the app before you can download it. If not, you will have issues with gameplay quality, bugs, and other issues. System requirements for Android devices include:

An OS of Android 6.0 or later

4 GB+ RAM

200 MB space

File size of 62.6MB

Downloading 1xBet App on iOS

The process of downloading the sportsbook iOS app is similar to that of Android. Take the following steps to download the app, register, and access the 1xBet games and bonuses.

Visit 1xBet official website on your browser Scroll downwards to find the “1xBet mobile application” and click on the button The system will redirect you to the Apple Store, where you can proceed to install the app Tap to install and proceed to sign up

System Requirement for iOS

You must ensure your device is compatible with the app before you download it. This will help avoid issues. iOS system requirements include:

An OS of iOS 12.0 and later

2 GB+ RAM

Over 600 MB of space

File size of 287.1 MB

Main Features of 1xBet App

The 1xBet app has a lot of features that qualify it as a great betting platform. Some of the features available on this bookie’s app include:

Live Betting and Live Streaming

The 1xBet app provides high-quality streaming services. When you download the application, you can watch your favorite sports and team’s live matches. Additionally, you can also use your mobile app for your live accumulator, where there are bets and follow events as they swing in your favor.

Virtual Sports Betting

Virtual sports can be referred to as computer-simulated matches. Quite similar to video games, except you are not the one controlling the teams but the match engine. With the 1xBet app, you can get high-quality virtual sports betting.

Extensive Sports and Casino Games

There is a wide range of sports and casino games for users to choose from on the 1xbet app. You can be sure not to get bored of the app, thanks to its numerous available options.

Payment Methods

The 1xBet app promises secure and fast deposits and withdrawals. There are also extensive banking options for users to choose from, including cryptocurrency transactions.

Betting Options in 1xBet App

The available betting options include:

1 x 2: A three-way betting that allows you to wager on a tie, draw, or win

Exact Score: Call the final score and bet on it.

Future: A long-term bet that could run for the whole season

Over/Under: Predict if the outcome will be Over or under a particular value

Final Words

Now, the ball is in your court. We’ve told you about the app, it is up to you to make good use of it. Make it count!