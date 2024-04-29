It’s time for NBA: 1xBet presents 5 promising centers who can play in the USA

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Global bookmaker 1xBet talks about top centers that have long outgrown the level of their championships and can prove themselves in the best basketball league in the world.

Kai Sotto

Filipino Kai Sotto was born in 2002. His father was a professional basketball player – it is not surprising that Sotto Jr. first picked up an orange ball at the age of 4. By the age of 14, the teenager’s height had already exceeded 2 meters and ended up being 2 meters 21 centimeters, which made Kai one of the tallest professional basketball players in the world.

The player began his sports career in 2016 in the national championship. After 3 years, he left his home country and went to the United States to train at the elite TSF school in Atlanta. Soon, the young center became a member of the Ignite Team, a team from the NBA G League, and in 2023, he appeared on the court in an Orlando Magic kit in NBA Summer League matches. Now Kai plays in the Japanese B.League, is the main center of the Philippine national team, and has long been ripe for moving to the USA.

Walter Tavares

Walter Tavares was born in 1992 in Cape Verde. At 17, he reached a height of 217 cm, worked as a cashier in his grandmother’s store, played beach soccer with friends, and had no idea about basketball.

In 2009, a German tourist on holiday in Cape Verde noticed a lanky guy on the beach and immediately contacted his friend, the director of the youth academy of the Spanish professional club CB Gran Canaria. Walter started playing basketball at the age of 18, and at the age of 21, he became a player for the adult team of CB Gran Canaria and was drafted into the NBA.

In 2015, the young center tried his hand at the NBA, but over 3 seasons, he only played 13 times. In 2017, Tavares joined Real Madrid, where he fully revealed his talent. As part of the Royal Club, the native of Cape Verde became a 2-time Euroleague champion and a 3-time winner of Liga ACB. At the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Walter Tavares had no equal in average rebounds per game – 12.4. Perhaps it’s time for the Real center to try to conquer the NBA on his second try.

Mathias Lessort

Mattias Lessort was born in 1995 on the French island of Martinique. With a height of 206 cm, this center began his professional career in 2014 and, in 10 years, changed 9 clubs: he won the Eurocup with Monaco, and with Partizan, he entered the All-Euroleague First Team 2023.

In 2023, Mathias moved to Panathinaikos and immediately became the leader of the famous club. Lessort defines the game pattern of the Greek basketball giant, is at the peak of his athletic form, and could move to the New York Knicks in the summer.

Johannes Tiemann

German Johannes Tiemann was born in 1994. Depending on the game situation, Tiemann, who is 205 cm tall, plays both center and power forward. Johannes’ entire professional career is connected with the BBL. In 2023, he became the world champion, and a year earlier, he won bronze at Eurobasket. According to 1xbet experts, it’s time for the German national team player to step out of his comfort zone, leave Berlin Alba, and join one of the NBA clubs.

Filip Petrusev

Filip Petrusev was born in 2000 in Belgrade. Over 4 years in professional sports, this Serbian center with a height of 211 cm won the Euroleague with Anadolu Efes, became a 2-time champion of the FIBA Europe U18 Championship, and vice-champion of the world 2023 as part of the adult national team. Since 2023, Filip has been honing his skills in Olympiacos in order to leave for the USA in the near future.

