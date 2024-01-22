TPB hosts Pasasalamat 2024, an Exclusive Media and Influencers Appreciation Day

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines organized a one-of-a-kind Thanksgiving event for its media partners and content creators on 18 January 2024 at the BGC Immersive Exhibit in Taguig City, an event dedicated to expressing gratitude for their unwavering support of the tourism industry and their attendance and coverage of TPB events throughout the year.

Guests witnessed an immersive experience of the country’s tourism campaign “Love the Philippines” from a tableau of cultural performances from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to a visual-auditory 180-degree experience with the Philippine Virtual Tours. The main hall had a 360-degree immersive screen, showing a vibrant and interactive presentation of TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor-Nograles on the agency’s 2023 achievements and upcoming programs.

“The keys to any successful endeavor are strong partnerships and collaboration. We hope that we can continue to count on your support as we promote our beautiful country together. Thank you for being part of our 2023 journey and we look forward to sharing more of our country’s amazing stories so we can show the world all the reasons to see and love the Philippines,” said TPB COO Nograles.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, in her keynote remarks, lauded Nograles’ exemplary leadership in tourism promotions towards the agency’s outstanding achievements in 2023. She also emphasized the crucial role of the media and social media in promoting the country’s tourism brand and recognized their power to disseminate positive news about the country. She underscored how influencers play a vital role in destination marketing, inspiring travelers worldwide to explore both renowned and lesser-known tourist destinations.

In attendance were esteemed guests including DOT Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao, media, influencers, content creators, and travel bloggers. The Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group also delivered a lively performance in the immersive halls.

About TPB Philippines

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is dedicated to promoting the Philippines both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination. TPB collaborates closely with private and public stakeholders to provide an exceptional, high-value experience for visitors, contributing significantly to increased tourist arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.