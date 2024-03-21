Travelers may book for anyone through Travel Fund – CEB

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AIR travelers are being invited by Cebu Pacific (CEB) to travel and create lasting memories with their loved ones by booking flights for them, using CEB’s Travel Fund.

“CEB encourages its customers to use their Travel Fund in booking flights for their friends and family during its ‘Bigating Promo-versary Seat Sale’. CEB customers can book flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P199 one-way base fare excluding fees and surcharges until March 31, 2024, with a travel period from April 1 to September 30, 2024,”said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Iyog said customers only need to log in to their MyCebuPacific account and book a flight for their friends and family. They can then select Travel Fund as the mode of payment to confirm their booking, she said.

“With CEB’s non-expiring Travel Fund, customers can take their family on a thrilling safari adventure in Cebu or a fun-filled trip to some of the world-renowned theme parks in Hong Kong. Customers can also fly with their friends to go snorkeling in the clear waters of Dumaguete or indulge in the delectable cuisine of Taipei,”Iyog said.

She added: “Cebu Pacific has always strived to make air travel more convenient and accessible by offering our passengers more flexibility with their flights. With CEB’s Travel Fund, every Juan will now have more opportunities to explore the most beautiful destinations in the Philippines and abroad with the people they hold close to their hearts.”

With the summer season just around the corner, Iyog said customers have more reason to use their CEB Travel Fund to book flights for their friends and family during CEB’s anniversary seat sale.

It was learned that aside from CEB Travel Fund, CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.