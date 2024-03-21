Pagadian Airport closure causes PAL to reroute

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), announced that due to the temporary closure of Pagadian Airport from April 15 to May 15, it is rerouting its Manila – Pagadian – Manila services to operate on the Manila -Dipolog- Manila route.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said Dipolog will serve as an alternate gateway for passengers traveling to and from the Pagadian area, since the Pagadian Airport is closing to give way to the repair and rehabilitation of the Pagadian Airport runway.

Villaluna said that in order to address the flight needs of affected passengers, PAL is releasing its schedules for its rerouted flights to and from Dipolog: 2P2553 Manila – Dipolog (Mon/Wed/Fri) – departing at 11:20 AM ; 2P2554 Dipolog – Manila (Mon/Wed/Fri) – departing at 03:10 PM 2P2553 Manila – Dipolog (Tues/Thurs/Sat/Sun) – departing at 11:20 AM ; 2P2554 Dipolog – Manila (Tues/Thurs/Sat /Sun) – departing at 01:55 PM.

“You have the option to reroute to another flight with available space within 60 days from the originalaa flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class,” Villaluna said.

She added that for further details and for flight rebooking, one may avail of any of the following platforms: Hotline (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888; Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255; Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger; Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines; WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359 and myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y.

“To know the status of your flight, simply click the Flight Status tab on http://www.philippineairlines.com and type in your flight details. We seek your kind understanding and we look forward to assisting you in your flight needs. Thank you,” said Villaluna.