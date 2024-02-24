ULAP lauds water supply program for poor LGUs

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua lauded a government program that aims to help the poorest municipalities in the country have access to clean and stable water supply.

“We in ULAP have always emphasized the need to address people’s basic right to water, in line with our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. We laud the national government for helping our poorest local government units fulfill such need,” Cua said.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) recently launched a support fund to aid 4th to 6th income class municipalities’ efforts to improve water supply.

Seventy-five municipalities are set to receive P13.33 million through the Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (SAFPB) program by the two agencies, which would be taken from a P1-billion fund set aside by DBM.

According to DBM Sec. Amenah Pangandaman, the program is “designed to help improve water supply and sanitation through the construction, expansion, and upgrading of water supply system projects identified through local participatory budgeting process.”

Cua said that the program is crucial as the country “faces increased challenges due to El Niño.”

“The funding is a much-needed leg-up for lower income class LGUs who do not have enough capacity to address their water requirements,” Cua added.

“Clean water is necessary in ensuring public health and preventing the outbreak of disease. We hope that through this program, the issue of water security will be fully addressed,” he also said.

DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos said that there are 455 municipalities that face water insecurity.

