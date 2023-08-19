ULAP supports DBM’s roadshow for local budget officers

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president Dax Cua voiced his support for the Department of Budget and Management’s plan to conduct a series of roadshows on public financial management (PFM) to help budget officers learn proper fund management.

“We are fully supportive of this initiative by the DBM. We have been constantly calling for the national government to help in improving the technical know-how of local government units, so we are truly thankful that our request is being heeded,” Cua said.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced the department’s plan during a meeting with officers and members of the Association of Local Budget Officers (ALBO) in Batangas earlier this month.

The roadshows aim to provide budget officers with the required knowledge and skills in budget management, and to guide them in the proper interpretation of procurement laws, audit rules, and other pertinent policies, Pangandaman said.

According to Cua, the DBM’s initiative is timely as LGUs prepare for the transfer of powers mandated by the Garcia-Mandanas ruling.

Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last May announced that he would release an executive order by the end of the year that would ensure smoother and more efficient transfer of powers from the national government to LGUs.

“The Garcia-Mandanas-mandated devolution adds another layer of complexity to our fund management, so I hope that the DBM will also be able to address this,” the Quirino governor said.

He emphasized the need to improve budget officers’ knowledge considering their crucial role in LGUs’ development plans.

Cua, however, also said that LGUs should not solely rely on budget officers in crafting their respective budgets.

“The whole team should be contributing to the budget. Let’s remember that the budget is only a part of the development plan. Hindi ito dapat inaasa lang sa inatasang budget officer, bagkus, dapat ang bawat section ay may ambag para masiguro na targeted ang pinopondohan natin at hindi tayo nagsasayang ng pera,” Cua reminded.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.