USE your Holy Week vacation to pray, meditate, rest and reboot.

Mayor Honey tells Manilans to use their vacation to pray, rest and reboot. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey tells Manilans to use their vacation to pray, rest and reboot. (JERRY S. TAN)

305 SHARES Share Tweet

This was the advice given by Mayor Honey Lacuna to all the city officials, employees and residenets of Manila, in view of the upcoming long weekend and the start of the Holy Week.

“Sa darating na Semana Santa ay mabibigyan tayo muli ng pagkakataong makapagnilay-nilay,” she said.

“Gamitin po natin ito upang makapag-reboot, makapagpahinga, makapagdasal, makapag-isip, nang sa gayon, pagbalik natin ay handang-handa na tayo para muling maglingkod sa ating mga kapwa Manilenyo,” Lacuna added.

The lady mayor reiterated that apart from their own families and relatives, the residents of Manila who need help have no one else to turn to but their local government.

“Tayo lamang ang inaasahan ng ating mga kababayan kaya sana po ay gampanan natin ang ating mga tungkulin nang wasto,” Lacuna said.

Meanwhile, Lacuna led the 3rd Manila Women’s Summit at the Open Air Auditorium in Rizal Park on Tuesday, in partnership with different organizations in the city.

She was joined by Manila Department of Social Welfare Officer-in-Charge Re Fugoso, National Parks Development Committee Chief of Administrative Division Rena Jara and Chairperson of Committee on Women and Family Relations Coun. Krystle Marie Bacani.

An interactive talk on women’s importance on the environment hosted by Department of Public Services OIC Kayle Nicole Amurao, Environmental Activist Dr. Noemi Lachica-Licuanan, and Aling Tindera Beneficiary Lorme Villarba was also held for almost 1,000 people of different organizations and offices.