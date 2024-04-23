Miss Manila 2024 quest begins, deadline set on May 3

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE search for Miss Manila 2024 is on.

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced this yesterday, as she also invited qualified women to try their luck.

Lacuna said that for one to join, she should be single, female, between 18 and 30 years old and a bonafide resident of Manila.

Most of all, she must embody the values of empowerment and leadership, the mayor said.

Lacuna said that to be able to join, an applicant must first answer this question, ‘What Makes A Woman Of Worth Ultimately Beautiful?’ and then upload the video on TikTok with the hashtags #MissManilaUltimatelyBeautiful and #MissManila2024.

After that, the applicant must register and fill out the application form at http://missmanila.ph, providing all necessary information and requirements.

From there, Lacuna said that an applicant will just have to wait for someone from the part of the city to get in touch with her.

The applicant, she said, will be duly informed if she had been accepted for the next stage of the qualification process.

The deadline for applications is on May 3, 2024.