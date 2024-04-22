Mayor Honey wants parents, teachers to instill moral values in children

305 SHARES Share Tweet

ACADEMIC excellence coupled with moral values.

This, according to Mayor Honey Lacuna, is what the young citizens of Manila must be equipped with as they grow up and become the nation’s future leaders and government partners.

The lady mayor backed up her pronouncements by calling on parents and teachers to instill in the minds of children the importance of moral values.

Lacuna directed the Manila Youth Development and Welfare Bureau as well as the Division of City Schools (DCS) to use their position to guide the youngsters toward a future guided by good moral conduct.

She cited the possible influence of social media which creates a culture where children are made to believe that they do not need to submit themselves to the jurisdiction of their own parents.

“Ibang-iba na po ang mga kabataan ngayon. Ipinapakita nila, sinasabi nila ang nasa isip nila. May mga pagkakataong tama naman sila, may mga pagkakataon naman na kailangang iwasto pa sila o di kaya ay tulungan, alalayan,” she said.

Lacuna said it is for this reason that the city government, through its youth bureau, would want to focus on the value formation of children.

“Kaya nga po sana, sa pamamagitan ng ating youth bureau ay matutukan natin ang mga kabataan dito sa ating lungsod. Nakausap na din po natin ang DCS na ibalik natin sa ating pagtuturo ang moral values. Siguro, panahon na, para di lang tutukan ang academic excellence kundi sa pagkatao rin,” the mayor stressed.

According to Lacuna, it all starts from the homes and schools where the children spend most of their time, which is why her call is particularly directed to the youngsters’ parents, guardians and teachers.

“Tulong-tulong tayo… simulan po ninyo sa inyong tahanan na gabayang maigi ang inyong mga anak. Di natin sila kailangang pagalitan, imulat lang sa tama,” the mayor stressed.