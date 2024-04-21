Summer jobs for studes, OSYs, being offered in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna invites students and out-of-school youths who need summer jobs to apply with PESO headed by Fernan Bermejo. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government of Manila is inviting students and out-of-school youths (OSYs) who are looking for summer jobs to try their luck via the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) which is being carried out by the city’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

Lacuna said that a total of 153 job opportunities are being offered under the SPES, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR), Mcdonald’s Philippines and the Manila-PESO headed by Fernan Bermejo.

According to Bermejo, those interested must first register with https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHH6Ctd1Sd0_EN2UTt7yuPEFw5nkMRrDS9np0ulGB5ukmuGA/viewform.

From there, he said that an applicant will have to wait for a call from the online facilitator to confirm their application.

After this, Bermejo said that the following documentary requirements must be readied: photocopy of Birth Certificate or any document indicating date of birth or age (must be 15-29 years old) and a photocopy of the latest Income Tax Return (ITR) of parents/legal guardian or certification issued by BIR that the parents/guardians are exempted from payment of tax or original Certificate of Indigence or original Certificate of Low Income issued by the Barangay/DSWD or CSWD where the applicant resides.

In addition to the said requirements, student-applicants must also bring any of the following: photocopy of proof of average passing grade such as Class card or Form 138 of the previous semester or year immediately preceding the application or the original copy of Certification by the School Registrar as to passing grade immediately preceding semester/year, if grades are not yet available.

For out-of-school youths, they would have to additionally bring an original copy of Certification as OSY issued by the SWD/CSWD or the authorized Barangay Official where the OSY resides.

Berrmejo said that only those with complete requirements will be processed.

SPES is a program initiated by the DOLE which aims to provide employment opportunities to students who want to earn money during their summer vacation.

The provision of summer jobs to poor but deserving students is pursuant to – Republic Act No. 109171 and Republic Act No. 7323.