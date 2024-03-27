496 Laguna PPO Personnel Promoted

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp BGen Paciano Rizal, Santa Cruz, Laguna – 496 Laguna Police Provincial Office personnel took oath during the simultaneous oath-taking and pinning of ranks ceremony for personnel promoted under the Calendar Year (CY) 2023 second-level regular promotion program held on March 25, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Camp BGen Paciano Rizal in Sta Cruz, Laguna.

A total of 496 personnel of Laguna PPO received their well-deserved promotions. This includes the 30 personnel promoted to the ranks of Police Lieutenant to Police Major who joined the oath-taking ceremony at the PRO-CALABARZON in Camp Vicente Lim, Calamba City, Laguna, and the 466 Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs) promoted to the ranks of Police Corporal (PCpl) to Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS) who took their oath in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Laguna PPO Acting Provincial Director PCOL GAUVIN MEL YAMASHITA UNOS administered the oath-taking while the pinning of rank insignia was done by the Laguna PPO Command Group, staff officers, and families of the promoted personnel.

PCOL UNOS congratulated the promoted personnel in a statement and reminded them of the importance of their new roles. “Your promotion is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the people of Laguna.”

“The ranks you now wear are recognition of your leadership potential, your unwavering dedication to service, and your commitment to upholding the law. As you take on these new responsibilities, remember to uphold the PNP core values of professionalism, integrity, service, and excellence. May you continue to serve and protect our communities with courage and compassion,” said PCOL UNOS. #gtgtalampas