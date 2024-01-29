80-year-old pedophile who repeatedly abused 16-year-old girl in Mindanao barred entry at NAIA

360 SHARES Share Tweet

AN 80-year-old American pedophile who was banned from entering the country for reportedly sexually abusing on several occasions a 16-year-old girl in Mindanao two years ago was barred entry by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the bureau’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-Probes) identified the passenger as Jerold Jay Whiting, who was denied entry at the NAIA 3 terminal last January 25 upon his arrival aboard a United Airlines flight from Guam.

Tansingco described Whiting as “heartless” after receiving reports that the latter sexually molested and abused his minor victim several times.

The sexual abuses reportedly perpetrated against the victim allegedly occurred on several occasions in hotels in Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Manila.

Whiting was said to have subjected his victim to online sexual exploitation by recording videos of their sexual activities, apparently for distribution to the public of the said pornographic materials.

“We cannot allow foreign sex offenders like him to step in our territory for even a second as they pose a very serious threat to our women and children,” Tansingco said.

Records show that Whiting was intercepted by the BI after receiving reports that his victim (whose name was withheld) filed a complaint with the Iligan City police against a woman who allegedly pimped her to enter into sexual relationship with the American.

The victim narrated that the woman introduced her to Whiting in September 2021 when she was still only 16-years-old and that she was induced to agree to sleep with the American as the latter would pay her large sums of money.

The victim, however, said her pimp asked and received from her a large share of commissions from the money that Whiting gave her.

She also recounted how Whiting injected liquids and substances into her body before their sexual intercourses which were all captured on camera.