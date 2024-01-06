Aboitiz Foundation Empowers Women with TechVoc Programs

194 SHARES Share Tweet

In the ongoing recovery from the profound impact of the pandemic in the Philippines, the strategic empowerment of women takes center stage. With this in mind, the Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, has collaborated with the Banilad Center for Professional Development (BCPD) to empower young girls in marginalized sectors of Cebu by cultivating practical skills in both home and institutional technology.

BCPD’s Vocational Technical Educational Assistance Program spearheads this transformative journey, dedicated to shaping a new generation of responsive young women attuned to the evolving needs of the service industry. Through a concerted effort involving education, skills training, and economic opportunities, this initiative not only accelerates the nation’s recovery but also lays a strong foundation for long-term stability.

Among the educational tracks is the BCPD’s Hotel and Restaurant Services Program which provides a comprehensive platform, concentrating on essential programs such as Food and Beverage Services, Cookery, Bread and Pastry Production, and Housekeeping. These courses go beyond theoretical knowledge, offering practical skills that directly align with real-world demands. By immersing scholars in these crucial areas, the program ensures they graduate with hands-on expertise, ready to excel in the dynamic and competitive landscape of the hospitality industry. The program reflects a holistic approach to skill development, reinforcing the Foundation’s dedication to fostering lasting positive change.

“Each one of you here was called to contribute, and everyone can come up with something much bigger. Let’s create a collective impact that transcends individual efforts into realities,” said Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. COO Mardi Mapa-Suplido.

The Aboitiz Foundation is significantly expanding its support by sponsoring a total of 20 scholars in the Hotel and Restaurant Services program—10 in HRIS 1 and an additional 10 in HRIS 2. Underscoring the foundation’s unwavering commitment to education and skill development, this initiative covers all expenses, including tuition fees and various training-related costs. This comprehensive assistance ensures that these promising scholars not only gain access to quality education but also have the means to excel in their chosen field, emphasizing the foundation’s dedication to fostering excellence and opportunities for future success.

Through the techvoc program, the Aboitiz Foundation is committed to contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5, specifically focusing on quality education and gender equality. Since establishing a partnership with BCPD in 2005, the Aboitiz Foundation has supported over 300 students, boasting an employment rate exceeding 83%. Of these graduates, 80% have successfully secured positions in the thriving hotel and restaurant sectors, while the remaining 20% have embarked on the entrepreneurial path, establishing their own micro-enterprises.

About Aboitiz Foundation

The Aboitiz Foundation is the corporate foundation of the Aboitiz Group that was established in 1988. Its purpose is to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities through programs on education, enterprise development, and environment. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation’s CSR interventions have evolved from one-time donations to carefully designed programs that empower its beneficiaries to pursue their aspirations.

Today, the Aboitiz Foundation, through the Aboitiz Business Units, develops and implements corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs or CSR 2.0 projects that aim to co-create safe, empowered, and sustainable communities. These CSR 2.0 projects are aligned to the Group’s core competencies, are scalable nationwide, and create a deeper social impact on the communities and beneficiaries it serves.