Air passengers experience love and warmth at CAAP provincial airports on Valentine’s day

Several provincial airports operated by Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) delighted arriving travelers with flowers, chocolate and balloons this Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Valentine travelers arriving at airports in Naga, Virac, San Jose, Tacloban and Virac are greeted with thoughtful Malasakit Kits containing delightful treats of chocolates and fresh roses. Additionally, they have the opportunity to capture their cherished Valentine’s moments with the photo booths available at these airports.

At the Bicol International Airport, love is extended to passengers through a charming gesture wherein each traveler is presented with a heartwarming teddy bear crafted from a soft face towel accompanied by a bar of chocolate.

“We commend CAAP Area managers for initiating actions during this special occasion on Valentine’s Day that provide relaxation and relieve stress for passengers at the airport, ensuring a comfortable journey for them.” CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo said.

This effort shows the importance of passenger satisfaction at the airport, which is why airport management strives to provide comfortable and convenient journeys for passengers on any occasion.