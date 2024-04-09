Mayor Honey moved to tears at DDAES inauguration

(from left to right) Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Mayor Honey Lacuna, former Mayor Isko Moreno, Councilor DJ Bagatsing, MPD chief Arnold Thomas Ibay and City Engineer Armand Andres with the kids at the inauguration of the newly-rehabilitated Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc, Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna shed tears at the formal inauguration of the newly-rehabilitated, now fully-airconditioned Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School (DDAES) in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday.

This was upon learning that the gymnasium of the said school was named after her father, the late former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna, whom she said frequented the Dapitan tennis court adjacent to the said school when he was vice mayor and who also happens to be a product of a public school., the Legarda Elementary School also in Sampaloc.

“What made this inauguration very special ay ang pagpapangalan sa tatay ko. Kaya pala lahat ng kapatid ko, nanay ko, nandirito,” she said, adding their presence surprised her since they do not usually attend city government events.

The inauguration was also graced by the lady mayor’s mother Melanie ‘Inday’ Honrado-Lacuna, former Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, City Engineer Armand Andres, city architect Pepito Balmoris and City Eelectrician Randy Sadac, fourth district councilors and barangay and school officials, among others.

In her speech, Lacuna called on the teachers to rise up to the challenge of having a new school that is complete in terms of facilities and at par with private schools, by being the best in their chosen profession.

“Isang hamon sa mga gurong narito… kung ano ang ganda ng gusali, dapat ganun din kaganda ang edukasyon na ibibigay natin sa ating mga mag-aaral lalo na kung elementary,” she said.

She added: “Ang paaralan ang pangalawang tahanan ng mga mag-aaral at ang mga guro ang mga pangalawang magulang ng mag-aaral. In fact, baka mas matagal pa sa loob ng paarlaan ang mga bata kesa sa loob ng tahanan…ano ba naman ang isang magandang gusali kung di naman tutumbasan ng magandang edukasyon?”

“The mayor also cited the efforts of Moreno and the way he moved to get the school rehabilitated at the height of the pandemic, saying his dream had been realized.

“Iba talaga pag me pangarap na bawat Manilenyo ay mabigyan ng magandang edukasyon. Nagsisimula sa magandang pasilidad kasi me looking forwayd ang mga guro at mag-aaral na pasukan ang paaralan na di lang maganda kundi kaaya-aya ding mabigyan ng de kalidad na edukasyon ang mga mag-aaral” Lacuna said.

The mayor also said that the students are lucky since their school is adjacent to the Dapitan Sports Complex, as she bared having asked Engineer Andres to put a gate for easier access from the school to the complex.

“Sabi ko, lagyan na ng gate para me lagusan papunta sa Dapitan swimming pool. Ang swerte ninyo dahil katabi nyo ang complex… maglalagay lang ng access. malay n’yo, baka maging sentro pa ito ng lahat ng sports activities,” Lacuna said, addding that the had in fact talked to football players and told them they are welcome to use the facilities of the DAAES or hold sports clinics there.

Lacuna thanked all those who contributed to the construction of the new DAAES, as she also acknowledged the construction workers who braved the threat of COVID infection and continued working everyday to get the school finished.