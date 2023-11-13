AirAsia Phils. partners with DOT to take Filipino brand of service excellence to next level

416 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines announced having partnered with the Department of Tourism- National Capital Region (DOT-NCR) to level up the “Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE)” and amplify it with the airline’s world-class brand of service.

According to AirAsia, it is the first airline in the country to collaborate with the DOT under the special program to strengthen the 7 Ms of core Filipino values— Malikhain (creative), Makatao (humane), Makakalikasan (nature lover), Makabansa (nationalistic), Masayahin (happy), May bayanihan (helping each other), and May pag-asa (full of hope).

“While we continue to level up our digital customer experience, we still see to it that we provide the best person-to-person customer service. This activity is also an important refresher as we expect more guests to head to the airport for the holidays,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

Accolades such as “Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline” from the recent World Travel Awards and “World’s Best Low-Cost Airline” for the 14th consecutive year from Skytrax are testament to AirAsia’s commitment of delivering the highest quality of service to its guests. While the way industries handle their customers might have changed, Isla explains incorporating the 7 Ms to AirAsia’s front-facing daily operations will definitely make a big difference as it will make local and foreign guests feel more welcome and will eventually fuel their desire to travel more.

“We are proud to have AirAsia Philippines as our first airline partner for the FBSE program. We are happy to include your Allstars in the growing family of FBSE experts. This training is important and relevant to the work that you do and will greatly impact the AirAsia ecosystem,” DOT-NCR Director Sharlene Zabala-Batin said.

It was learned that aside from the FBSE program, best practices were also shared amongst AirAsia Philippines and DOT to elevate the airline’s customer response through the GUEST technique and the HEART of service recovery.