American accused of sexual abuse barred entry by BI

A blacklisted American who is said to be facing sexual abuse and exploitation and who attempted to re-enter the country was barred by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Jared Allen Kasper, 40, was denied entry on Saturday at the NAIA terminal 1 after he arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles, California.

Tansingco said he signed the order putting Kasper in the BI blacklist last Oct. 25 after the bureau received a complaint from three of his female victims who accused the American of sexually abusing and exploiting them.

“The complainants alleged that there were at least 20 Filipino women who were victimized by him but only the three of them filed a formal complaint,” the BI chief said.

The women narrated how they met Kasper via an online dating app, and that he promised to marry each of them if they would sleep with him. They also narrated how Kasper, after having intercourse with them, would forcibly take pictures of them in the nude, claiming he needs to keep them as souvenirs.

Worse, the complainants said some of Kasper’s victims were impregnated but they were all abandoned and disowned by the American.

Records show that Kasper last arrived in the country last July 21 and departed on Aug. 3. He returned last Saturday, unaware that he was already banned from entering the country for being an undesirable alien.

Meanwhile, the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo reported the interception of an American who was blacklisted by the bureau three years ago for being a registered sex offender.

The 68-year-old William Calloway Shaw was denied entry at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport last Nov. 13 when he arrived aboard a Korean Airlines flight from Incheon.

In 2007, in the state of Washington, he pled guilty to one count of third degree assault and two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, he added.

Alcedo said Shaw was previously denied entry in 2020 based on information obtained from the US embassy that he is a convicted sex offender in the US.