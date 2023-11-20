Travelers advised by AirAsia Phils to enrol Fast Pass for seamless travel during holiday rush

416 SHARES Share Tweet

AIR travelers preparing for the Christmas and New Year holiday rush were advised by AirAsia Philippines to plan their travel itineraries and baggage bundles together for greater convenience, adding that aside from packing light and having only the essentials, they may also avail of the AirAsia Fast Pass which offers guests a dedicated check-in counter, priority boarding and extra hand-carry baggage of up to 14 kg.

“This is perfect especially for those who are always on the go and are conscious of their time. Fast Pass will allow guests to skip long queues and give them the liberty to bring all necessary items as long as it is within the allowable limit. This is also essential for those who are bringing pasalubong for the holidays,” AirAsia Country Head for Communications and Public Affairs, First Officer Steve Dailisan said.

Dailisan said AirAsia Philippines remains confident that bookings towards the end of the year will continue to observe an uptick despite the Civil Aeronautics Board’s (CAB) decision to retain the Fuel Surcharge at Level 7 for the month of December. A Level 7 fuel surcharge will mean that passengers traveling next month will be charged a fuel surcharge between P219 to P708 for domestic flights and from P722.71 to P1,124.26 for international flights, depending on the distance.

“While fuel prices remain volatile, AirAsia will stay committed to offering best value deals not only for flights but also for hotels, rides and other products offered via AirAsia Move (formerly AirAsia Superapp). We encourage our guests to plan their travels ahead to save on cost and optimize their budget”, Dailisan added.

Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline is cushioning the effect of fuel prices though the offering of promos such as the Go Go Go Holideals which offers P91 one-way base fare for domestic and international flights booked until 26 November for travels until 30 April 2024., he added.