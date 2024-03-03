Applications for UDMCAT now being accepted – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna with UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria as they discuss the guidelines for the UDM applications which the university will begin accepting on March 4, 2024. With them in photo are the mayor's husband, (right) Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan and Tria's husband, Atty. Dominic Tria. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna with UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria as they discuss the guidelines for the UDM applications which the university will begin accepting on March 4, 2024. With them in photo are the mayor's husband, (right) Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan and Tria's husband, Atty. Dominic Tria. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that on March 4, 2024, the Universidad de Manila (UDM) will already begin accepting applications for the UDM College Admission Test for schoolyear 2024-2025 on March 4, 2024.

Lacuna said that admission guidelines have already been posted on social media and that those who will make it are assured of quality tertiary education.

UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria said that applicants need to schedule online appointments to submit their application requirements.

Those without appointments are not allowed to enter the UDM Campus.

Tria said that the Online Appointment System can be accessed thru this link: reg.udm.edu.ph/udmadmission.

According to Tria, accessing the Online Appointment System will be by District (where applicant currently resides).

Following are the dates set for each district: District 1, March 4 to 5; District 2, March 6 to 7; District 3, March 8 to 9; District 4, March 10 to 11; District 5, March 12 to 13; and District 6, March 14 to 15.

All districts meanwhile, will be entertained from March 16 to 18.

Tria said that upon successful completion of online appointment, an applicant will need to print or take a screenshot of the Appointment Confirmation. This will then be presented together with Valid ID to UDM Security for verification on the day of your submission of requirements.

Based on the UDM guidelines, applications with incomplete requirements will not be processed.

Meantime, the following are grounds for disqualification and nullification of application: falsification or misrepresentation of information entered in the appointment system and application form; failure to comply with application instructions; submission of incomplete and fraudulent documents and late submission of required documents.