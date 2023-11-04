Australian maltreating Pinay partner and child to be deported by BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR reprotedly abusing and maltreating his Filipina live-in partner and her child, an “undesirable” Australian will be deported following his arrest by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the alien as Peter David Maxwell, 66. The alien was arrested in Morong, Bataan last October 25 by joint operatives of the BI intelligence division and fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Tansingco said Maxwell is now undergoing deportation proceedings before the BI board of commissioners as a result of the charge of undesirability that was filed against him by immigration prosecutors.

Reportedly, the case reportedly stemmed from a complaint filed by Maxwell’s estranged wife who accused the Australian of beating and abusing her and her child.

According to Sy, the complaint also alleged that Maxwell has been the object of numerous complaints by people in their neighborhood in Morong for being a troublemaker and threatening to harm other people whenever he gets drunk.

Tansingco said he issued a mission order to have the Australian arrested because “foreigners who harm Filipino women and children do not deserve the privilege to stay here and should be kicked out of the country.”

He added that Maxwell’s tourist visa already expired in 2018 and his passport is no longer valid, thus making him an undocumented and overstaying who is subject to deportation.

In a separate development, Tansingco also announced the arrest in Cebu province of a Chinese fugitive wanted by authorities in Beijing for engaging in illegal business activities.

In his report, Sy reported that FSU operatives arrested last Nov. 2 Xiao Peng, 51, right in his residence at the Costa del Sol Subd., Bgy. Suba-Basbas in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Chinese government, which sought his arrest, said Xiao is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the public security bureau in Jiangle County in Western Fujian province, China. He was reportedly accused of illegally manufacturing and selling machines that turns tobacco into cigarettes.

Tansingco said both Maxwell and Xiao will remain in the BI’s custody prior to the implementation of their deportation order.