Avoid bringing ‘Vulnerable People’ to airports – MIAA GM Ines

MIAA general manager Eric Ines calls on public not to bring vuinerable groups to the airport. Behind him is his spokesman and head executive assistant Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo. (JERRY S. TAN)

MIAA general manager Eric Ines calls on public not to bring vuinerable groups to the airport. Behind him is his spokesman and head executive assistant Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines asked the public to avoid bringing vulnerable individuals like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with medical conditions to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for purposes of sending off or fetching passengers.

Ines stressed that amid the recent high heat indexes, the number of people bidding farewells and greetings at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) must also be limited to avoid decongestion at the arrival and departure areas.

Public affairs officer Connie Bungag said the advisory of Ines underscores the MIAA’s concern for the well-being of airport users at this time, when even the country is dealing with the damaging effects of facing the heatwave.

“Recent incidents, including one involving an elderly individual who came directly to the airport to welcome her relatives after a medical treatment session, highlighted the health risks associated with the high temperatures. The individual required urgent medical care after experiencing dizziness during her travel going to the airport,” Bungag said.

The airport chief stressed that “given the current weather conditions, we urge everyone to minimize non-essential visits, particularly with vulnerable family members.”

Ines said: “We respect that it has become a tradition for our kababayans to send-off and welcome in bulk groups to their relatives at the airport, but the safety and well-being of everyone at our terminals is paramount. That is why we are advising all of them especially family members included in vulnerable groups should stay at their home instead of going out and experienced the scorching weather.”

In addition to this, Ines has instructed all operational departments to intensify efforts in assisting and overseeing passengers who may experience medical emergencies due to the heat.

These measures, he said, are integral to MIAA’s comprehensive strategy to ensure a secure and comfortable environment for all visitors at NAIA during these extreme weather conditions.

Recent data indicates a significant rise in temperatures in National Capital Region (NCR), with a spike to 42°C recorded on the 9th of April, sharply increasing from the 39°C to 40°C range observed between the 6th and 8th of April.

Based on the PAGASA forecasts, the heat index will remain dangerously high, expected to reach 40°C today, 12th of April and rising further to 41°C on the 13th of April. These elevated temperature readings approach thresholds that increase the probability of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.