SSS welcomes the newest member of the Social Security Commission

Newly-appointed Social Security Commissioner Jesus P. Sale Jr. meets with Social Security System President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet during a courtesy call at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City on April 5.

Newly-appointed Social Security Commissioner Jesus P. Sale Jr. meets with Social Security System President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet during a courtesy call at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City on April 5.

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) welcomed Jesus P. Sale Jr.’s appointment as the newest member of the Social Security Commission (SSC), the SSS’ highest governing board.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Sale to the SSC last March 26, 2024 and he took his oath of office before Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma on April 11, 2024.

Macasaet said that Sale will represent the Workers’ Group in the policymaking body of the SSS.

“We welcome the newest member of the SSC as announced by Malacañang, Atty. Jesus “Jojo” Sale. We look forward to working closely with him in the Commission, especially for programs that will benefit the labor sector,” Macasaet said.

Sale will replace Anita Bumpus-Quitain, who has served in the SSC since October 2016. Quitain headed several committees involved in information technology, coverage, and collection.

“We are indebted to Commissioner Quitain for lending her wisdom and expertise to the SSC in championing policies to serve SSS members and pensioners better. We wish her all success in her future endeavors,” Macasaet said.

As a member of the SSC, Sale will provide policy directions to the SSS and formulate, adopt, amend, and rescind rules and regulations necessary to implement the provisions of the Social Security Law.

Sale is a seasoned public servant who served in various capacities in the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and the Central Bank Board of Liquidators from December 1985 until August 2003.

He obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of the Philippines Diliman. He also completed his Master’s degree in Development Economics from the Williams College in Massachusetts, USA, and his Bachelor’s degree in Economics, cum laude, from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Currently, Sale also serves as the Vice President for Internal Affairs of the Associated Marine Officers and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP), a Filipino seafarer organization that promotes the welfare of Filipino maritime professionals.