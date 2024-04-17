Report illegal aliens during service caravan – Tansingco urges public

277 SHARES Share Tweet

RESIDENTS of Iloilo and nearby areas are being encouraged by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco to report illegal aliens to the BI’s intelligence team during the agency’s slated service caravan there.

The BI chief said that during the Mindanao leg of its “Bagong Immigration” caravan, several individuals reported illegal aliens in their area.

The second leg of the BI’s service caravan is slated for April 17 at the Seda Hotel in Iloilo while the BI is set to open its service caravan in Baguio on May 8, and in Batangas on June 5.

“We are serious in our drive against illegal aliens, hence we bring our people closer to the communities to get on the ground information about foreigners who are not complying with immigration laws,” said Tansngco.

The BI welcomes reports against illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators that might be hiding in far flung provinces.

“As part of our #ShieldKids Campaign, we have intelligence personnel joining our caravan to receive information from community members regarding foreign sexual predators and sex tourists that might be plaguing their area,” he earlier said.

The caravan, according to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, offers expedited processing for various BI transactions, including tourist visa extensions, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other essential clearances.