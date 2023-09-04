BI chief Tansingco set to lecture in Taiwan re: Anti-Trafficking

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco is set to lecture in an anti-trafficking workshop in Taiwan on September 6, 2023.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the BI’s expertise in anti-trafficking measures as a member of the inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT) has allowed it to be invited to participate and lead regional and international activities and for a discussing trafficking.

Dubbed as the ‘2023 International Workshop on Strategies for Combating Human Trafficking Agenda,’ the event is hosted by the National Immigration Agency (NIA) in Taiwan where ansingco will serve as a keynote speaker as an expert in anti-trafficking measures to discuss human trafficking schemes and its countermeasures.

Sandoval said also attending to serve as a panelist is immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) Chief Ann Camille Mina.

The workshop started in 2009 and is conducted annually, with attendees from immigration and other law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Apart from Tansingco, other speakers are from Belgium, Taiwan, Vietnam, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan, as well as representatives from international organizations.

“Through the IACAT’s efforts, the country has been given the sought-after Tier 1 Status by the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report. A Tier 1 status means the country is fully compliant with the minimum standards for elimination of severe forms of trafficking in persons,” Sandoval said.

The Philippines shares the rating with other countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States of America, she added.