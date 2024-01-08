BIR showcases commitment to business-friendly environment at EODB Convention

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) actively participated in the three-day Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Convention organized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) from November 29 to December 1, 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The event served as a platform for government agencies to highlight their efforts in streamlining their services and adopting digital solutions in their operations, aligning with the objectives of Republic Act No. 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act).

The EODB Convention with the theme, “Government for Juan: From Policies to Progress,” featured discussions on policies and strategic initiatives aimed at fostering a more business-friendly environment in the Philippines. Government offices also set up their own booth during the convention.

The booth set up by the BIR, through its Public Information and Education Division, enabled the Bureau to showcase its electronic services and other streamlining initiatives to a diverse audience comprised of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, public servants, and the general public.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez visited the BIR booth and expressed his appreciation for the BIR’s unwavering support to ARTA’s programs and projects and significant contributions to the success of the 2023 EODB Convention by awarding a Plaque of Recognition to the Bureau.

“The BIR’s participation in the EODB Convention is our way to communicate our efforts in streamlining the tax processes while leveraging digital solutions to better serve our taxpayers. As we move forward, let me assure our stakeholders that the BIR remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to a business-friendly Philippines”, said BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr.