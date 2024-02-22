British Council’s IELTS Fair 2024 goes to Manila, Cebu and Davao this March

360 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, Philippines – IELTS Fair 2024 is coming to Manila, Cebu and Davao this March. Holding the fair for the first time inside popular malls Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, and Ayala Malls Abreeza, the British Council hopes to support more dreamers and make the world’s most popular English language test more accessible for more Filipinos.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is the widely accepted and recognised English test taken by students and professionals wanting to study, work and live abroad.

Samantha Smith, Regional Director for Exams, proudly shares, “We organise IELTS Fairs to provide everyone with the opportunity to engage in face-to-face conversations with us and our partners about unlocking their future potential abroad. Enhancing English proficiency through IELTS is a strategic step towards future-proofing your career. Having a globally recognised language certification open doors to diverse career goals and create pathways to seize opportunities worldwide. Together with our partners, we look forward to meeting and helping these hopefuls carve a better path for themselves.”

IELTS Fair aims to democratise access to this essential English proficiency assessment, making it easily accessible to as many Filipinos as possible. This year, the British Council breaks away from traditional venues like hotels, striving to create inclusive spaces convenient to reach. The organisation’s goal for 2024 is to establish fairs in locations that resonate with accessibility, allowing test takers to attend with their family and turn the day into an enjoyable experience.

The IELTS test reflects how test takers use English to study, work and live in an English-speaking environment. It is accepted by more than 11,000 organisations including government, academic institutions and employers in over 140 countries.

Anyone with dreams of studying or working abroad in countries such as the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are invited to come to any of the following dates and venues:

9 March – Manila (Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong); 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Manila (Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong); 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM 16 March – Cebu (Ayala Malls Central Bloc); 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Cebu (Ayala Malls Central Bloc); 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM 23 March – Davao (Ayala Malls Abreeza); 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

What’s in store for you

Learn and get insights from information sessions covering topics such as IELTS: Myth Busters. They will also cover Famous Study Abroad destinations and Skilled Jobs on the Rise to help you prepare for your future. You will also get a chance to connect and get free consultation from an array of IELTS partners such as recruitment agencies, education agents, embassies and visa/immigration consultancies, training centres and review centres, assisting you in landing your dream country of destination. Get a chance to dive deep into the opportunities each country offers and get excited for the opportunities abound.

We have invited migration agencies, career experts and education agents who can share invaluable knowledge to better equip you as you make that first step towards reaching your goals. The fair also serves as a great networking event to meet industry leaders, professionals and possible future colleagues and friends who can support you in this life-changing move.

Exciting games, exclusive event promos and raffle prizes await all attendees, with special price offers for those who will be registering for their IELTS test (IELTS on paper and/or IELTS on computer) onsite.

Registration is free and slots are limited. Register here to reserve your slot and to know more about IELTS Fair 2024.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

In 2023, the British Council in the Philippines is marking our 45th anniversary, celebrating our commitment to building connections between the UK and the Philippines through our work in education, arts, English, and exams.

www.britishcouncil.org