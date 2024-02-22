43 Chinese nationals deported

111 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) successfully deported on Thursday 43 Chinese nationals who were part of the more than 100 foreign nationals previously arrested by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC).

Their arrest came after operatives implemented a search warrant issued by the Makati Regional Trial Court for alleged violation of RA 9208 and RA 10364 or the Anti Trafficking in Persons Act along F.B. Harrison St. in Pasay City.

The PAOCC and the PNP-WCPC discovered that the said foreign nationals were working for an establishment that engages in human trafficking activities.

The BI said that due to this, they were found to have violated the terms and conditions of their visas, and are considered threats to public interest.

The group boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Shanghai at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “We are working closely with other government agencies to rid the country of such undesirable aliens who abuse our hospitality and stay here doing their illegal activities,”

He further encouraged concerned citizens to report illegal aliens that might be conducting illicit activities in their area.

As a consequence of their deportation, the names of the Chinese nationals have been included in the BI’s blacklist and they are now barred from entering the country in the future.