CAAP announces Davao Airport closure due to temporary runway repair

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on April 13, 2024 temporarily closing Davao International Airport (DIA) for four hours to give way to immediate repair of the airport’s runway.

“CAAP NOTAM B0950/24 was issued suspending the runway operations from 12:00 AM to 4:00 AM of April 14, 2024 for asphalt overlay of the runway,” said CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio.

Apolonio said the DIA implemented its Emergency Repair (Asphalt Overlay) of Runway project, whose scope of work includes the removal of two inches thick damaged asphalt pavement, application of emulsified asphalt tack coat, laying of hot bituminous asphalt mixture in an area of 1,200 sqm including the repainting of the affected existing runway markings.

He said that from the original scheduled period for runway closure of six hours, it was lessened to hour hours per day for 15 days to minimize the effect on the airlines’ operations.

Thus, with the schedule for runway closure was compressed to four hours per day, data from FlightRadar24.com showed five departures and one arrival scheduled during the closure period. These flights are expected to experience delays until the runway reopens at 4 a.m.

“As of said time, flight operations have resumed in Davao. The first flight to land was PAL Express flight 2P-2807 from Manila at 3:58 a.m.,” said Apolonio.