CAAP reports on status of Mindanao airports following quake

THERE are no damages observed at the airports being operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Mindanao following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that jolted Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that an initial report from CAAP Area 12 Manager Evangeline Daba said that only minor damages were incurred at the following airports: Butuan Airport; Surigao Airport; Siargao Airport; Tandag Airport and Bislig Airport.

Meanwhile, CAAP Area 11 Manager Rex A. Obcena said that except for a few wall tiles that fell off in the international arrival elevator area, Davao International Airport (DIA) facilities did not incur damage. Passengers and duty personnel are also all safe and sound.

The airports under Area 11 include: Francisco Bangoy International Airport/Davao International Airport; General Santos International Airport; Cotabato Airport; Allah Valley Airport and Mati Airport.

Flight operations on both Area 11 and 12 airports are currently in normal status, Apolonio assured.

The Quick Response Teams of all other airports in Mindanao are continuously conducting runway and passenger terminal building inspections to ensure that possible damages are located and repaired accordingly, he added.