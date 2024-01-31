Campaign vs alien sexual predators launched by Immigration Bureau

249 SHARES Share Tweet

NOTING the recent increase in attempts of aliens who are registered sex offenders (RSOs) to enter the country, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco launched a campaign against sexual predators.

Seeing the need for a more focused approach against child exploitation, Tansingco said that in 2023 alone, the BI excluded 171 foreign nationals who were previously convicted of sex crimes or are wanted for such cases.

He said that the BI also apprehended multiple pedophiles in Philippine soil, among them French national Theddy Douglas Tissier who was apprehended in Makati just last December and the successful capture of octogenarian pedophile David John Buckley in Cebu last November.

“The threat against our children is real and is here. With the reopening of the country’s borders post-pandemic comes the rise of attempts of sexual predators to enter the country. We must protect those who rely on us for their safety,” the BI chief said.

Tansingco also encouraged citizens to immediately report to the BI sexual predators that might be in their communities, adding tehat “by protecting our children, we defend our future. Let us all do our share in protecting the most vulnerable from these undesirable aliens.”

In a ceremony held at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City, the BI led the launching of the Project #ShieldKids Campaign, which is a three-tier effort of the agency to combat the rise of sexual predators. Joining Tansingco in the said event were Deputy Commissioners Joel Anthony Viado and Daniel Laogan.

Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Head Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty served as the event’s guest speaker. Also in attendance was Undersecretary Angelo M. Tapales of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Project #Shieldkids endeavors to harmonize government efforts against sex offenders in the country by institutionalizing a network of communication amongst government agencies involved in investigating and arresting pedophiles and traffickers.

The project also solidifies the BI’s drive against sexual predators by prioritizing cases against foreign nationals that might be involved in sex trafficking of children.

Lastly, as part of the campaign, the BI has opened up the Commissioner’s helpline via Facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph, encouraging concerned citizens to report potential cases of child exploitation and abuse involving foreign nationals.