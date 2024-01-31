Eight Japanese scammers victimizing elderly deported by BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

EIGHT Japanese nationals previously arrested for their involvement in scam operations were deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) which also had their names included in the BI’s blacklist, effectively barring them from re-entering the country.

It was learned from BI Commissioner Norman Tasingco that the eight Japanese were arrested last February 11, 2020 at a resort in Sitio Lilian, Famy Laguna by operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) under Rendel Ryan Sy, through a joint operation with the National Bureau of Investigation Laguna District Office (NBI-LAGDO).

Found on the scene were numerous phones and scripts, which they use in duping their victims.

Based on reports received by the BI, the eight were allegedly involved in a scam targeting Japanese nationals too.

Many of their victims are said to be retired senior citizens and the syndicate was said to have scammed millions of pesos in their scheme that have been operating for at least three years.

While authorities believe the eight are not connected to the ‘Luffy‘ gang, they were said to be operating a similar modus targeting the Japanese elderly.

The deportees boarded a Japan Airlines flight to Narita at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Tuesday.