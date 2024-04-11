CEB gets certified as ‘Great Place To Work At’

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Cebu Pacific (CEB) gained recognition as a ‘Great Place To Work® for 2024’.

It was learned from CEB Corporate Communication Director and Spokesperson Carmina Romero that this is the first time an airline in Southeast Asia has achieved such distinction.

Romero explained that the Great Place To Work® Institute, a leading authority in workplace excellence and employee satisfaction, awarded the certification following an independent assessment that highlighted CEB’s positive employee experiences across key areas including credibility, pride, and camaraderie.

“This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing a workplace where everyone can thrive. As we move forward, our focus remains on upholding Cebu Pacific’s core values and ensuring that our employees remain at the heart of its Success,” Romero said.

She added that over the years, CEB has focused on initiatives that foster community building, celebrate individuality through diversity and inclusion, and promote a healthy culture by creating spaces where every voice is heard and valued. These initiatives are at the heart of what makes CEB a great place to work, where employees feel supported and empowered to excel and contribute to something meaningful together.

Alongside these efforts, CEB has been recognized this year by Prosple as one of the top employers in the Philippines for fresh graduates and received the Best Employer Brand award at the LinkedIn Talent Awards in 2023.