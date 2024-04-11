Three alien sex offenders barred entry at NAIA by BI

277 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER batch of foreign sex offenders composed of three men, was barred from entering the country at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for being undesirable aliens.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the three passengers were intercepted at the NAIA terminal 1 last week when they arrived and sought admission as tourists into the country.

Jeffrey William Jewitt, 42, was denied entry on April 5 upon his arrival aboard a Korean Airlines flight from Incheon, South Korea.According to information obtained from the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo, Jewitt was convicted of sex offenses in 2012 by a court in Illinois on two counts of child abduction and sexually luring a 16-year-old girl and one count of sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old child.

On April 7, American Charles David James Weatherall, 32, was refused entry after he arrived via an Air China flight from Beijing. Alcedo said Weatherall was convicted of child pornography for possessing indecent images of children in the United Kingdom.

Another American named Momodu Wurie Jalloh, 28, was turned away after arriving aboard Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 8.

The BI-Interpol unit said Momodu was convicted in Virginia for aggravated sexual assault due to incapacitation wherein the victim is a 21-year-old woman.

Tansingco said that as a consequence of their exclusion, the three aliens have been placed in the immigration blacklist.

“As gatekeepers of the country, immigration officers are chiefly responsible for seeing to it that unwanted aliens are immediately turned away upon arriving in any of our international ports of entry,” the BI chief stressed.

Under the immigration act, aliens convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude are automatically barred from entering the country.