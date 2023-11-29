China Embassy, MTRCBb, leads launching of 2023 China Film Festival

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila, together with the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, jointly launched the 2023 China Film Festival in Pasay City on November 28, 2023.

China Ambassador Huang Xilian led the 2023 China Film Festival kick- off ceremony at Pasay’s Newport Cinema on Tuesday evening with One and Only (Re Lie), an inspirational movie commercially successful on home soil, as a joyful opening to the event.

The film festival is organized by the Chinese Embassy, in association with China Film Archive, FDCP, MTRCB and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, as part of key measures in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and also promoting cultural interactions between China and the Philippines.

“I believe that the China film festival will and can help the Philippine people gain a deeper appreciation of culture and society of China, and also bring our two peoples even closer, ” said Amb. Huang.

During the film festival, there will be a total of six new movies on show, which range from action, drama, comedy to science fiction and cartoon. As per the screening program, these movies are slated to hit the local cinemas not only in Manila but also in the provinces of Laguna and Pampanga.

Themed “enhancing connectivity and sharing prosperity,” an ASEAN-China forum kicked off in Vientiane, Laos on November 27, highlighting the achievements and prospects of aligning China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC2025).

Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said at the forum’s opening that over the past decade, China-ASEAN economic and cultural exchanges have increased dramatically and political mutual trust has deepened.

Shen added that China will adhere to ASEAN as a priority direction in its neighborhood diplomacy, further strengthen strategic synergy with ASEAN members and achieve a higher level of connectivity and integrated development, including infrastructure cooperation, negotiations on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of green, digital and new energy, as well as exchanges in culture, tourism, and education.

Official data shows that China and ASEAN remain each other’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade between China and the ASEAN increasing by 0.9 percent year-on-year to 5.23 trillion yuan ($374 billion) in the first 10 months of 2023, accounting for more than 15 percent of China’s total foreign trade during the same period.