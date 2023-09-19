Chinese facing illegal gambling in China nabbed by BI-NAIA

Chinese national Jiang Ning who was arrested by BI at the NAIA Terminal 1.

A Chinese man said to be facing charges in China for illegal gambling was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers last September 18.

Identified as Jiang Ning, 27, the suspect was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 while attempting to depart on board a Philippine Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Immigration officers reportedly noted a derogatory record in their system issued against him and upon verification, it was confirmed that Jiang is the subject of an Interpol Red notice after allegedly being wanted in China for involvement in setting up a gambling group, which was said to control 14 gambling platforms for illegal profits in China and the Philippines.

His group was said to have operated from 2014 to 2021, and have induced more than 100 thousand Chinese to engage in gambling activities and a warrant is out for his arrest issued by the Qijiang District Public Security Bureau of Chongqing Municipality.

He was charged for opening a casino in violation of the Criminal Law of China, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and was immediately referred to the BI’s legal division to charge him with undesirability.

Jiang will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig, pending deportation proceedings against him.