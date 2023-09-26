Commander NOLCOM pays visit to PNP Chief; Forges ties for enhanced security in Northern Luzon

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – LIEUTENANT GENERAL FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (COMNOLCOM), paid a courtesy visit to POLICE GENERAL BENJAMIN ACORDA Jr., Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, September 25, 2023, in a bid to enhance joint operations between the AFP and PNP in Northern Luzon.

The closed-door executive session opened up meaningful discussions and decisions made to bolster security measures and enhance inter-agency cooperation. During the meeting, it was unanimously agreed to deploy personnel from the PNP Regional Mobile Force Battalion to strengthen the capabilities of the Community Support Program Teams for Urban Operations to ensure a robust response to security challenges in the region.

Recognizing the dynamic nature of security threats in the area, both leaders concurred on the imperative need to revise Implan Kapanatagan, NATALNA which are previously signed memorandums between the AFP and PNP for joint security operations, to ensure it remains adaptable and effective ensuring that they stay ahead of evolving security challenges.

The previous implementation of the said Implan and Campaign plan contributed in the successful arrest of Michael ARAÑA, known as BANG, a long-standing member of the Communist terrorist movement since the 1990s, Secretary of the Komiteng Probinsiya ng Isabela on September 22, 2023, in Isabela. The coordinated operation carried out by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) not only resulted in ARAÑA’s apprehension but also yielded the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and war materials associated with the arrested individual.

Furthermore, to enhance the skills and readiness of its personnel, plans were laid out for an extensive joint training program. This program will involve joint training sessions with personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the PNP, with a primary focus on the Community Support Program for urban operations.

Police Gen. Acorda Jr. reaffirmed his full support and cooperation for the upcoming joint operations of NOLCOM and the Area Police Command-Northern Luzon (APC-NL) insurgency operations and security operations to ensure the safe and secure conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections this coming October 2023. This commitment is aligned with the discussions that took place during the recent Area Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Committee (JPSCC) Meeting held at the Cordillera Hall in Headquarters NOLCOM, Camp Aquino, San Miguel, Tarlac City, on September 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, LTGEN BUCA expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and support NOLCOM continuously receives from the PNP towards fortifying security measures and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities in both north and central Luzon.