Data protection assured in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna with the city's Seal of Registration from the National Privacy Commission, ensuring data protection in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN Manila, your data is fully protected.

This assurance was made by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she announced that the city government has obtained its Seal of Registration from the National Privacy Commission (NPC) as proof of the Manila local government unit’s adherence to safeguarding the privacy rights of its residents.

It means that Manila has duly complied with the registration requirements of the Data Privacy Act of 2012, its Implementing Rules and Regulations and all related issuances.

Pursuant to the said Act, Lacuna said that the city government will display its Seal of Registration at the main entrance of the City Hall and other conspicuous places to ensure that it is visible to all data subjects transacrting with the LGU.

“We would like to assure our residents and stakeholders that the city of Manila is fully compliant and committed to safeguarding their rights to privacy and data protection,” the lady mayor said.

She thus directed data privacy office head Atty. Ava Sicangco and electronic data processing chief Fortune Palileo to also display the city of Manila’s Seal of Registration in the city’s online platforms where residents also engage.

The seal signifies that in Manila protection applies to all personal information collected and processed by the city government on all its forms, websites and online services as it transacts with its subjects on a daily basis either face-to-face or online.