Dog Trapped in Wall of Building in Cavite for Weeks Is Rescued by PETA

Metro Manila — A video just released by PETA that is making international headlines shows the remarkable rescue of Wally, a dog who was abandoned by his owners when they moved out of their apartment building in Dasmariñas, Cavite—only to be horrifically sealed inside a wall during construction on the unit and left to languish for approximately a month, apparently surviving by drinking water from an open drainage channel.

Wally’s ordeal finally ended after the new tenants heard his desperate barks and alerted local officials. Barangay Luzviminda 1 officials, led by Chairman Jeffrey Galit, immediately turned to PETA for assistance in breaking down the wall and retrieving Wally, who was emaciated and covered in wounds from trying to free himself. PETA rushed him to receive veterinary care and secured a loving foster home for him through its Ampon Alaga program, which focuses on reducing the companion animal overpopulation crisis. Now, Wally has gained weight and is waiting to be adopted by caring guardians who would never even think of abandoning him to fend for himself.

“This poor dog not only endured the heartbreak and confusion of being left behind by his family but also spent weeks trapped behind a wall, barking desperately for help and struggling to escape,” says PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker. “PETA urges everyone to come to the aid of animals in need—or to call someone who can help.”

PETA stresses that animals are family and urges everyone to be ready to make a lifetime commitment before thinking of adopting a dog or a cat. As Wally’s story shows, animals who are abandoned endure heartbreak over the loss of their family and everything they know and are at risk of being hit by cars, succumbing to disease, or being abused. Having them spayed or neutered is the single most effective way to help prevent companion animal overpopulation.

PETA’s Ampon Alaga program offers free “kapon” and ligation services to animals with indigent guardians. The program also promotes adoption of native dogs and cats, rescues animals in need like Wally, and finds them loving homes. Anyone interested in supporting the program can check out the group’s social media pages to donate, volunteer, foster, or adopt.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETAAsia.com or follow the Ampon Alaga program on Facebook or Instagram. Photos of Wally are available here.