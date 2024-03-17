DOST-1, partner agencies, ink MOU for 2024 HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg

305 SHARES Share Tweet

In a significant step towards enhancing disaster resilience and preparedness in the Philippines, the Department of Science and Technology Office Regional Office I (DOST-1) held the Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Project Implementers of the 2024 HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg on March 7, 2024, at the DOST-1 Multi-Purpose Hall, City of San Fernando, La Union. The event brought together regional heads with the shared vision of creating safer and more resilient communities in the nation.

Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog, DOST 1 Regional Director, welcomed the participants with a message highlighting the significance of collaboration and partnership between DOST1 and different agencies. She also underscored the shared goal of enhancing community resilience, echoing the call of the President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. to harness science, technology, and innovation (STI) for preparedness against all hazards. 2024 Handa Pilipinas Luzon Leg is set to take place on June 19-21, 2024, at the Plaza del Norte, Paoay, Ilocos Norte reinforcing the commitment to disaster readiness and resilience.

The overview of the 2024 HANDA Pilipinas Luzon Leg was presented by Mr. Michael John C. Maquiling, Supervising SRS and the DRRM Head of DOST 1, where he emphasized the role of the event to showcase and adapt different DRRM technologies that will strengthen disaster risk reduction management efforts. Subsequently, the MOU Presentation was led by DOST 1 Assistant Regional Director for Finance and Administrative Services (FAS), Atty. Jasmin C. Banez.

Representatives from various departments and organizations, including the Department of Science and Technology Region 1, the Office of Civil Defense Region 1(OCD-1), the Department of Interior and Local Government Region 1(DILG-1), the Department of Information and Communications Technology Region 1 (DICT-1), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region 1 (DENR-MGB 1), the Commission on Higher Education Region 1 (CHED-1), the Department of Education Region 1 (DepEd-1), the Philippine Information Agency Region 1 (PIA-1), and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Region 1 (PCCI-1), expressed their commitment to the Handa Pilipinas initiative. Agency heads and representatives expressed their full commitment to the goals of Handa Pilipinas. They pledged not only to participate in the event but also to support DOST’s objectives through their respective mandates, contributing to a brighter and more resilient Philippines.

With the display of camaraderie and synergy, DOST 1 and its partner agencies reaffirm their commitment to enhancing disaster resilience and preparedness in the nation. (Christian Dominic I. Casimiro)